Family In Agony After Chicago Mother Of Newborn Twins Is Fatally Shot

The family of a young Chicago mother of newborn twins, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, is speaking out about their tragic loss.

The grieving mother and siblings of Crystal Crockett were at Chicago police headquarters on Sunday (June 27) to speak out.

"My daughter did not deserve this. I want the killer to go to jail forever," Crockett's mother, Kylia Robinson, told WLS-TV.

"Crystal was very happy to be a mom. She was super excited. As soon as she became a mom she hit the ground running," said Crockett's sister Nivea Crockett, according to the news station. "She loved taking care of people. She loved taking care of my grandmother. She worked as a home health aide for my grandfather before he passed and she just loved her job. And she just always loved nursing."

Crockett’s family says the 21-year-old was two years away from earning her nursing degree at Malcolm X College and was thrilled to be a new mom to twins, Iyla and Italy.

"She was a bright soul. Wow. I can't believe I'm even doing this right now. Crystal was an awesome person," said Crockett's brother Creston Robinson. "I talked to her a couple of hours before everything had happened."

Prosecutors say Elijah Clippard, Crockett’s boyfriend and father of the babies, allegedly shot the young woman in cold blood in an alley in Chicago’s South Side on June 15. Crockett had given birth to the couple’s baby girls on March 21, but they have never left the hospital and are still in the NICU at Rush University Medical Center.

Clippard was reportedly arrested on Wednesday (June 23) at his South Side residence and is being held without bond on a murder charge after a Thursday court appearance He is expected back in court on July 14.

Crockett’s family say they did not know the alleged killer very well and a motive has not yet been revealed publicly by authorities. As a group, the family say they vow to take care of Iyla Italy.

"My daughter was a wonderful person and I'm going to miss her," Crockett's mom said.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.