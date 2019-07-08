Charlotte Woman Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend Days Before Her Domestic Violence Book Is Released

Charlotte mother of two, Aliyah Terry, was on a mission to help women escape domestic violence by co-authoring the book The Queen Xperience.

Sadly, the 35-year-old won’t be able to see how her writing will help others after police said she was found stabbed in her Charlotte home on July 2. Medic transported Aliyah to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allege Aliyah was killed by her live-in boyfriend, Isaih Henderson III.

Reportedly, hours before she was killed, police were called to Aliyah’s home after a verbal dispute between her and Henderson. Henderson, 32, fled before officers arrived.

After turning himself in to police on July 4, Henderson has been charged with Aliyah’s murder and is reportedly in custody without bail. He has yet to enter a plea.

Aliyah’s untimely death comes days before her book, recalling her experiences with domestic violence, became available for pre-order online on Amazon.

Despite the horrific tragedy, the book is set to be officially released on Aug. 4.

“I want women to walk away knowing there is help,” the book’s publisher, Nakita Davis shared with WSOC-TV.

If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline confidentially at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.