New Jersey Man’s Racist Tirade Against Black Family Ends With A Twist When Dozens Pull Up On His Front Lawn

On Friday (July 2), 45-year-old Edward Cagney Matthews was recorded arguing with his neighbor in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey as he spat on him and yelled racial slurs during a six-minute rant. According to Fox 29 , Matthews turned his anger toward police officers after they showed up, responded to a call about the incident.

After a New Jersey man’s racist tirade against his Black neighbor was caught on video, dozens of protesters pulled up in his South Jersey neighborhood and the whole situation is going viral.

This was a racist incident in Mount Laurel, NJ. This POS name is Edward Cagney Matthews, he’s been harassing his Black neighbors for some time now, and ML police department refuses to do anything. pic.twitter.com/2uJYBQCNtR

Matthews was also recorded on video giving out his home address. After the video went viral on Monday, dozens of people gathered outside Matthews’ residence.

RELATED: White Man Seen Screaming N-Word At Black Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges

"The guy is off his rocker and they need to get him out. He cannot be racially harassing and assaulting people, spitting on people, busting down doors, breaking windows and writing white lives matter on stuff," stated protestor Aliya Robinson, according to the news station.

Robinson’s daughter Jazmyn says this isn’t the first time Matthews has harassed Black people in the area. He claims he tried to intimidate her at a different complex.

"When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there," Jazmyn explained.

Police have set up a command post as the crowd gathered outside Matthews’ home.

"The names he was using, the N-word, calling individuals monkeys, it’s just detestable. It’s really disgusting," protester Gary Frazier, Jr. said, according to Fox 29. "We need to come together and root the stuff out. How we going to fix things and allow this type of behavior?"

The Burlington County Times reports that Matthews has been charged with harassment and bias intimidation.