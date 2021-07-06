Acclaimed Journalist Ayesha Faines Unexpectedly Dies

Ayesha Faines, an acclaimed journalist, writer, speaker and founder of Women Love Power, has unexpectedly passed away.

WJXT 4, where Faines was formerly an anchor, reports she died on Friday (July 2). Her cause of death has not been made public as of Tuesday, nor has her age.

Faines worked for WJXT 4 in 2008 and My9TV/FOX in the New York City market. According to Insider, she was best known for being a featured panelist on The Grapevine Show, a millennial web series with international acclaim.

WJXT 4 anchor Melanie Lawson remembered Ayesha as an incredible woman.

RELATED: Bert Belasco, Star of BET’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’, Dies At 38

“Ayesha was such a bright light,” Lawson said. “She was so young when she came to News4Jax but very intelligent and mature beyond her years. When she spoke it was like listening to poetry. I was always so proud of her accomplishments after she left the station. Ayesha was also a fierce supporter of women.

She added, according to the station: “She never said a disparaging word about any woman so I wasn’t surprised to see her use her voice for women’s rights. She was a wonderful friend and journalist. This news is just devastating. My heart is broken for her family. I know she meant the world to them. I’ll never forget how her father lit up when he talked about his baby girl. I can’t imagine the pain they feel.”

Faines’ work has been featured in a number of media outlets, including Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk, and The Michael Baisden Radio Show, according to Insider.

The Yale University graduate also lectured before international audiences and a number of universities and was a competitive salsa dancer.

Our condolences are with Ayesha Faines’ family and friends.