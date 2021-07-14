Watch: Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Officially Launches Campaign Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Dallas-based civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has officially launched his campaign for Attorney General of the state. He will run against current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawyer, who has represented the families of Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, and others, said in a July 13 statement, "Texas Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voter rights and civil liberties. This campaign is a response from the people of Texas. We are fighting for an executive branch in Texas that serves the needs of all its citizens and not just the elite. It's our turn."



In the campaign ad, Merritt calls out Paxton for voter suppression, siding with former President Donald Trump to overturn election results and downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

