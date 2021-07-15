First Lady Of Haiti Thanks ‘Guardian Angels’ After President Jovenel Moïse Was Assassinated And She Was Injured

On July 7, 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated and his wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot. The First Lady has now made her first statement since her husband was killed.

While recovering at Jackson Memorial hospital in Miami, Florida, Martine Moïset tweeted, “Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time. With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

She also included a photo of her in a hospital bed. See below: