Mother Arrested Weeks After Two Daughters Discovered In Florida Canal

A woman in South Florida has been reportedly arrested after the bodies of her two young daughters were discovered in a canal.
According to CBS News, 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first degree murder.
The bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan were found floating in a canal near Fort Lauderdale on June 22. Police say last month, residents in the area told investigators that Tinessa Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day prior to the discovery of the girl’s bodies.
RELATED: Tulsa Mass Grave Excavation Finds Five Coffins Thought To Be 1921 Massacre Victims
Authorities say last month, the family lived near the canal, and that there were no records of child welfare workers responding to the home. Hogan had been named a person of interest since finding the young girls.
According to CBS Miami, investigators had been trying to confirm local tips that Hogan had been seen in the area, acting strangely. One neighbor said she’d been seen in the water, swimming with a bible in her hand saying she wanted to baptize her.
"It shocked me," neighbor Lawana Johnson, who discovered one of the girls’ bodies, told CBS News last month. "I froze, then I started to cry."
Officials say they’re not sure when the bodies ended up in the water, but believe they’d been there for a while prior to being discovered.
(Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office)
COMMENTS