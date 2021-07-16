Rep. Joyce Beatty Arrested By Capitol Police During Voting Rights Demonstration

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty was reportedly arrested by Capitol police Thursday after she marched to a Senate office building to demonstrate for voting rights legislation that aims to curb restrictions in red states.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Ohio legislator and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus joined a coalition of Black women advocating for lawmakers to pass bills that proponents say would expand voting access and safeguard against racial discrimination.

Democrats have rallied around proposals as states like Ohio, which is headed by a Republican governor and state legislature, seek to change voter identification rules and limit the use of ballot drop boxes.

RELATED: John Lewis Voting Rights Act Measure Introduced by Rep. Jim Clyburn

Beatty took to her Twitter account to post photos of her being arrested by Capitol Police.