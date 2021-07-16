Rep. Joyce Beatty Arrested By Capitol Police During Voting Rights Demonstration

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty was reportedly arrested by Capitol police Thursday after she marched to a Senate office building to demonstrate for voting rights legislation that aims to curb restrictions in red states.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Ohio legislator and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus joined a coalition of Black women advocating for lawmakers to pass bills that proponents say would expand voting access and safeguard against racial discrimination.
Democrats have rallied around proposals as states like Ohio, which is headed by a Republican governor and state legislature, seek to change voter identification rules and limit the use of ballot drop boxes.
Beatty took to her Twitter account to post photos of her being arrested by Capitol Police.
Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021
"We might as well still have the dogs and the hoses because we don't have the Voting Rights Act," Beatty said during a press conference prior to her arrest.
"I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote," Beatty said in a statement after her arrest. "We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning."
Additionally, on Twitter, Beatty posted the hashtag #GoodTrouble as a nod to late civil rights activist and fellow U.S. Rep John Lewis, who was arrested dozens of times while protesting for voting and civil rights.
Capitol Police claim they arrested nine people in total for "demonstrating in a prohibited area" and transported them to headquarters for processing.
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
