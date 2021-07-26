Four Arrested After Deadly Drive-By Shooting Of 13-Year-Old In North Carolina

Four men have been arrested after a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl in Monroe, N.C. Saturday evening (July 24), who was simply sitting with her family at a picnic table.

According to WBTV, Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, Darius Roland, 19, Jamari Crowder, 22 and Jamari McClain, 18, were charged with first-degree murder and denied bond.

Robinson was asked by the news station if he had anything to say over the killing of the teen, identified as Loyalti Allah.

“I’m sorry for her loss. It didn’t mean to go down that way,” Robinson said while being transported to the jail.

Police say the 13-year-old was killed Saturday evening while having a picnic with friends outside of an apartment complex. Her family told WBTV that Allah was waiting for a DoorDash delivery when gunshots rang out.

Investigators believe a black Ford Freestyle drove by and someone in the vehicle began shooting in the children’s direction before speeding away.

“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said, according to the news station. “This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Allah was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where she later died.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”