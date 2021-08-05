‘Central Park Karen’ Says She Had No Choice But To Call Police On Black Man

A white woman known as “Central Park Karen” who went viral on cellphone video for calling the police on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park last year, has broken her silence and is claiming she had no choice but to do what she did.

During an episode of the podcast Honestly, the woman, Amy Cooper, said she felt backed into a corner after the bird-watcher, Christian Cooper, offered her dog a treat and asked her to keep the animal on a leash.

"He's holding these dog treats in one hand and a bike helmet in his other hand, and I'm thinking, 'Oh, my God, is this guy going to lure my dog over and try to hit him with his bike helmet?'" she told podcaster Kmele Foster. "And if I end up over there, am I going to get hit by this bike helmet?"

The interview, posted on Tuesday, runs contrary to Amy’s May remarks about the incident, in which she said she had overreacted and was sorry.

"When I think about the police, I'm such a blessed person. I've come to realize, especially today, that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don't have that luxury," she told NBC New York.

On the podcast, she contradicted her prior apology, saying, "I don't know that as a woman alone in a park that I had another option" but to call the police.

Christian Cooper had previously said he approached Amy to ask her to put her dog on a leash, which is the policy for the Ramble area of Central Park. The reason being is to preserve the area’s environment and wildlife.

In the viral video shared on social media, Amy Cooper could be heard saying, "I'm taking a picture and calling the cops. I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

Subsequently, Amy Cooper was fired by the investment management company Franklin Templeton and charged with falsely reporting an accident in the third degree. That charge was dropped in February after Cooper completed five "psychoeducation and therapy" sessions, according to Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi.