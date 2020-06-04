White Woman Who Called The Police On Black Man In Central Park Gets Dog Back

Amy Cooper, known on social media as Central Park Karen, went viral after a video posted to Twitter on Monday (May 25) showed her calling police on Christian Cooper, a Black man and birdwatcher in Central Park.



She was seen on video calling the police, saying: "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life." It also appeared that she was strangling her dog in the process.



After the searing social media backlash, Amy was fired as vice-president of Investment Solutions for Franklin Templeton firm and lost custody of her dog.

But she now has her dog back.

On June 3, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue wrote on Facebook, “Abandoned Angels would like to express its gratitude for the outpouring of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, following release of a troubling video that was brought to our attention. The dog was promptly evaluated by our veterinarian, who found that he was in good health.”



The statement continued, “We have coordinated with the appropriate New York City law enforcement agencies, which have declined to examine the dog or take it into their custody. Accordingly, and consistent with input received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner's request for return of the dog.”



After the incident went viral, Amy Cooper told NBC New York that she now realized the gravity of what she did when she called police. “I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury."

Christian Cooper accepted her apology and said he was not comfortable labeling her as racist but that it was a “racist act.”