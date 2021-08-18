Trending:

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide By Coroner’s Autopsy

Supporters write messages in chalk at a vigil in Columbus, Ohio on April 21, 2021 in memory of MaKhia Bryant, 16, who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police Department officer. - Police in the US state of Ohio fatally shot a Black teenager who appeared to be lunging at another person with a knife, less than an hour before former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. The shooting occurred at a tense time with growing outrage against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, and set off protests in the city of Columbus. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 17, 2021 / 08:49 PM

Written by Paul Meara

In Columbus, the Franklin County Coroner has officially ruled Ma’Khia Bryant’s death a homicide.

The 16-year-old was shot four times and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon in April. The determination of homicide means Bryant’s death was caused by another person, but the ruling is not a criminal one.

Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department appears to show Bryant wielding a knife while going after another person at the scene. Reardon’s camera shows the officer fire his gun four times before Bryant fell to the ground.

Now, a grand jury will decide whether to charge Reardon. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement on Monday afternoon (August 16), WCMH-TV reports:

“The autopsy report of Ma’Khia Bryant was released today by the office of Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz. Earlier this summer, this matter was assigned to Special Prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer as the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney serves as legal counsel for Franklin County Children Services. Prosecutor Tyack continues his commitment to the community to ensure transparency and justice in each case that comes to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutor Tyack has complete confidence in Mr. Merkle and Mr. Shroyer and their talent, experience, and professional ethics. We will continue to keep the community apprised of the status of this matter as events warrant.”

Photo: JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images

