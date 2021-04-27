Ma’Khia Bryant’s Funeral Scheduled For Friday

Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday (April 30).

Bishop Timothy Clarke, the senior pastor at the First Church of God, spoke with WBNS 10TV and said the viewing and funeral will take place at the church on Refugee Road in Columbus.

Whether the 16-year-old’s funeral will be open to the public is still being decided.

Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Readon on April 20.

Subsequent body camera footage shows Bryant with a knife and swinging it at another woman, however details around her call to police, what led up to the incident and more are still being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.