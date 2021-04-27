Trending:

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Funeral Scheduled For Friday

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/21: Black Lives Matter activist holds a placard protesting the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, during the demonstration. Ohio State University (OSU) Students staged a sit-in demonstration in reaction to the police shooting and killing of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, the day before. Activists demanded that The Ohio State University sever ties with the Columbus Police Department to keep their minority students safe. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The 16-year-old was shot and killed by Columbus police.

Written by Paul Meara

Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday (April 30).

Bishop Timothy Clarke, the senior pastor at the First Church of God, spoke with WBNS 10TV and said the viewing and funeral will take place at the church on Refugee Road in Columbus.

Whether the 16-year-old’s funeral will be open to the public is still being decided.

Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Readon on April 20.

Subsequent body camera footage shows Bryant with a knife and swinging it at another woman, however details around her call to police, what led up to the incident and more are still being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

