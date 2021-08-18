Man Sentenced To 50 Years For Murdering Black Transgender Teen Brayla Stone

An Arkansas circuit court judge sentenced a man to 50 years behind bars for killing a transgender teen girl in June 2020.

Court documents filed on Thursday (Aug. 12) indicated that Trevone Hayse Miller, 20, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Brayla Stone of North Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Miller was originally charge with capital murder for what prosecutors said was an attempt to hide his sexual relationship with Stone. He will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.