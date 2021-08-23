Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline, ‘Responding Positively’ To COVID-19 Treatment

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19 and remained under observation Sunday (Aug. 23) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, The Associated Press reported.

“Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” the couple’s son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, according to the AP. “My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well.”