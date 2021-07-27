Rev. Jesse Jackson Among 39 People Arrested At Arizona Senator’s Office

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson was reportedly among 39 people arrested during a sit-in on Monday (July 26) outside of Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema’s Phoenix office.

KPNX reports the protest was over Sinema’s support of the Senate filibuster, which is a key vote blocking voter rights legislation from passing in Congress.

The protest was organized by the Poor People’s Campaign, which is co-chaired by North Carolina Reverend William Barber. Jackson joined with the religious activist organization to persuade the lawmaker to support reform of the filibuster rules in the Senate. Jackson, 79, led the two-mile “Moral Monday” march to Sinema’s office before his arrest. According to the news station, both men were cited by Phoenix police for misdemeanor criminal trespassing and released at Sinema’s office complex.

Similar events were also held in cities across the country.

This was the second protest at Simema’s office in the past month. The initial one, taking place in June, resulted in 10 arrests.

Despite his arrest, Jackson says he’s hopeful that voting rights legislation will eventually get passed.

"I'm excited about what's happening now," he said, according to KPNX. "We'll win this battle. It's a big battle, but we'll win this battle."

Phoenix police say the sit-in participants were arrested for trespassing on private property. The property manager and police officers warned of arrest if they did not leave the property.