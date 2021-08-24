Dallas Police Chief Releases DUI Arrest Video Of Republican Allen West’s Wife

Dallas police chief Eddie García isn’t backing down from Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who demanded that Garcia fire the officer who arrested his wife Friday (Aug. 20) on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with her young grandson in the car.

García released dash and body cam video footage Monday (Aug. 23) during a press conference at which he backed Officer Lydia Harris. The nearly 20-minute-long video shows Angela West’s field sobriety and breathalyzer tests.

“When we are wrong, we are wrong and we will hold ourselves accountable, but no police chief can sit idly by while his officers get falsely vilified. False representation of my officers cannot go unchecked,” said Garcia, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

After his wife’s arrest, West, a Black Republican former congressman who once called for President Barack Obama’s impeachment, denied that Angela was intoxicated and berated the police in a social media video.



