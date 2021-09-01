Royal Staffers Rescind Complaints About Meghan Markle

Royal staffers who alleged Meghan Markle bullied them are rescinding their complaints to HR, E! News reports.

Just four days prior to Markle and husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Times of London published two reports that accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying palace staff members. In their articles, the outlet cited emails suggesting that a staff member had leaked the info to the press.

One email was from prior Sussex communications director Jason Knauf, who wrote to Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case in October 2018. The Times reported Knauf wrote that he was "very concerned" about Markle's conduct and claimed she was "able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year."

"The treatment of [name redacted] was totally unacceptable," Knauf wrote. "The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying [name redacted] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards [name redacted]."

At the time, Markle’s team denied the bullying allegations in a statement to E! News, writing: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Even still, Buckingham Palace announced an investigation over the emails on March 3. In June 2021, Buckingham Palace said the investigation was ongoing.