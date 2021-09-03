Candace Owens Claims COVID Testing Facility Refused Her For ‘Spreading Misinformation’

On Wednesday (September 1), Candace Owens claimed a private Colorado COVID-19 vaccine facility refused to test her for the virus.

Via her social media, the conservative commentator who has previously labeled the COVID-19 vaccine “purely evil” and railed against mask-wearing, posted a screenshot of what she said was an email from a Rocky Mountain Labs practitioner.

“I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service,” the alleged email reads. “We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”

According to The Wrap, Rocky Mountain Labs did not immediately return a request for comment over the refusal, which also included advocating for Owens to visit “the only other local testing option.”

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” said the screenshot of the email. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”

Owens, who maintains she doesn’t have the coronavirus, said the email “might objectively be the most hilarious e-mail” she’s ever received. “Truly, I’ve never laughed harder,” she added.

The conspiracy theorist added: “Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures. Nothing screams ‘I love my local community’ quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus.”

She also called Rocky Mountain Labs owner’s email “emotional unstable and hysterical.”