Candace Owens Argues Whites Can Portray Blacks Amid Debate About Jodie Turner-Smith Role

Candace Owens is entering the debate over whether Jodie Turner-Smith was a good choice to portray Anne Boleyn in a new miniseries.

The actress portrayed England’s King Henry VIII’s wife on Tuesday night (June 1) in the first of three episodes of Channel 5’s Anne Boleyn. The project follows her in the months leading up to her 1536 execution.

Taking to Twitter, the conservative commentator shared her take, comparing a Black woman’s portrayal of a white woman to white people’s ability to act as the 44th President and his spouse.

"I'm actually totally fine with Jodie Turner playing the role of Anne Boleyn so long as the radical left promises to keep their mouth shut if in the future Henry Caville is selected to play Barack Obama and Rachel McAdams can play Michelle. Not double standards- K?" she wrote.