Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Faces Additional Charge in Shooting of Daunte Wright

The former Minnesota police officer accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop is now facing an upgraded charge in the his death, according to CBS Minnesota. The Minnesota state attorney general's office has now charged former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer, Kim Potter, with first-degree manslaughter. This charge is in addition to a previously filed second-degree manslaughter charge.

Wright, 20, was killed on April 11, after being pulled over for expired license plate tags, but was placed under arrest after it was determined he had outstanding warrants.



The police chief at the time, Tim Gannon, said he believed Potter, a 26 year veteran at the time of the killing, confused her taser with her service weapon. Potter resigned from the force after the shooting. She was given the manslaughter charge two days after resigning.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office filed the additional charge of first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm.