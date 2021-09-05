Comedian Fuquan Johnson Pronounced Dead At LA Party After Apparent Overdose, Police Say

Comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Friday night (September 3) after an apparent overdose, reports say.

Johnson, 42, reportedly overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in a Venice home, TMZ writes. The outlet also states that two others were pronounced dead at the scene. Comedian Kate Quigley, who lives next door to the house, was hospitalized in critical condition. The identity of the two other party attendees has not yet been released.

RELATED: Missouri Teen Football Player Killed In Student Housing Elevator Accident

Medical examiners will determine what killed all three victims. Sources tell TMZ that all four attendees took in the laced cocaine. The controlled substance known as Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine. The LAPD is investigating who supplied the doses of painkillers.

American actor, writer, and producer Luke Barnett shared a tweet about the passing of Johnson, calling him a “local icon in the North Hollywood community.” A drink was left out in honor of Johnson at cocktail lounge NoBAR in North Hollywood, a place that Johnson would frequent.