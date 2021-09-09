Barack Obama Portrait Artist Kehinde Wiley Will Reimagine Classic Painting

Kehinde Wiley, most known for his portrait of President Barack Obama, will create a new version of Thomas Gainsborough’s 18th century “The Blue Boy” painting.

According to the New York Times, Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens commissioned the 44-year-old to reimagine the iconic artwork. The piece will be revealed on Oct. 2 in the museum’s Thornton Portrait Gallery in San Marino, California.

Additionally, it will hang next to Gainsborough’s piece and can be seen at the gallery until Jan. 3, 2022.

RELATED: Style Exclusive: The Artist's Way: Kehinde Wiley

Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence said in a statement, “Just as scholars come to The Huntington to study and reinterpret our significant collections, with this commission we are delighted that Kehinde Wiley will re-envision our iconic work, The Blue Boy, and Grand Manner portraiture in a powerful way. Across the breadth of our library, art, and botanical collections, we are inviting perspectives that alter the way we see tradition itself.”

Wiley is a Yale University-trained painter and is widely known for depicting contemporary African-Americans in regal positions with backdrops that reference an older century.