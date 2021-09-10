Trending:

Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Persists In Attempts To Overturn His Murder Conviction

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - JUNE 19: In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at Centralized Bond Hearing Court June 19, 2015 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17. (Photo by Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images)

He claims victims in mass killing were presented in a sympathetic light in appeal.

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 / 10:09 AM

Written by Paul Meara

Dylann Roof, who was convicted of killing nine members of a Black church congregation in Charleston, S.C., is appealing his conviction on grounds that the victims of his horrific crime were put in a sympathetic light during his trial.

NBC News reports Roof has filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit court of appeals is asking for the full court to hear his case.

In August, a three-judge panel unanimously upheld his federal conviction and death sentence for the killings and rejected the argument that Roof wasn’t competent to stand trial.

RELATED: Charleston Church Massacre Killer Dylann Roof Seeking To Overturn His Death Sentence

In the latest filing, Roof’s attorneys claimed prosecutors highlighted the victims’ “goodness and worth,” which resulted in Roof unfairly being sentenced to death. His lawyers also said the fact that the victims’ religiosity was also used to make them appear more sympathetic, The Independent reports.

Roof was found guilty of killing nine people inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston during a Bible study on June 17, 2015. In 2017, he became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Photo: Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images

