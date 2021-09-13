Actress Rose McGowan Endorses Larry Elder, Tells Whites To Consider His Stance On Racial Issues

Conservative radio host Larry Elder has received an endorsement from actress Rose McGowan for governor of California. The right-wing pundit will become the Republican frontrunner if Governor Gavin Newsom loses the recall race on Sept. 14. Voters will decide if he will remain in the office which he has held since January 2019.



During a Sunday (Sept. 12) press conference, McGowan, who has been outspoken about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, said she is no longer a Democrat because anyone who has “harassed, stalked, and stolen” from her in Hollywood has been a Democrat.

She then attacked “Obama’s daughter,” for interning for the Weinstein Company back in 2017, saying, “They’re all in on it.” She was apparently referring to Malia Obama who briefly interned for the Weinstein Company.



But after Elder’s comments attacking Barack Obama himself for “playing the race card,” and also critical race theory and reparations, McGowan seemed to defend Elder.



“People will disavow that, mostly white people who work in the media will disavow what he just said,” McGowan said, following Elder. “But understand who it’s coming from and that he might just know more than you living in a different skin.”



She then compared that to an experience she had in Portland, Me., which she described as “the whitest town I’ve ever been in” with a Nigerian Oxford-educated friend who saw a large number of Black Lives Matter signs around town. When she asked him how he felt about them, she said he tearfully told her “not good.”



“People have different views on what Larry Elder just said,” she continued. “But I will ask the white citizens...to consider that maybe he has had a different experience than you in this world and that maybe instead of reacting mentally with violence, consider that it’s a different experience.”