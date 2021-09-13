Trending:

Lawrence Brooks, America’s Oldest Living WWII Vet, Celebrates 112th Birthday

World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lawrence Brooks, who was part of a Black army battalion, had a drive-by celebration at his New Orleans home.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 / 04:31 PM

Written by Paul Meara

Lawrence Brooks is celebrating his birthday for an incredible 112th time.

Donning a New Orleans Saints jersey, the oldest living World War II veteran was honored with a drive-by celebration on Sunday (September 12) at his home in New Orleans.

WDSU reports Brooks waved to the small crowd that gathered during his special day. He told the news station that he advises others to “serve God and be nice to people.”

Brooks was born on September 12, 1909 and served in the US Army from 1940 to 1945 as a part of the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Brooks for his latest milestone and thanked him for his service.

Vanessa Brooks, Lawrence’s daughter, told NOLA.com that her father is blind in his right eye and his vision is failing in his left, however his hearing is great and he’s never suffered from any major illness aside from low blood pressure and dehydration.

At his celebration, Brooks was celebrated with songs from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans’ vocal trio, the Victory Belles.

After serving in the war, Brooks returned home where he worked operating a forklift. He also married and had five children, who in turn had 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Photo: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

