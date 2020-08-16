America’s Oldest Person Celebrates Her 116th Birthday In Charlotte

Hester Ford, reportedly the oldest living person in the U.S., has celebrated her 116th (or, perhaps, 115th) birthday while in quarantine.

Data gathered by the U.S. Census Bureau documents that Hester was born in 1905, but another set of Census Bureau documents reports that she was born in 1904, either way, Ford celebrated her special day in style, according to CBS News.

The Charlotte, NC celebrity and her loved ones honored her in a drive-thru birthday bash on August 13 prior to her official birthday on Saturday (August 15).