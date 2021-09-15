Police Charge A Suspect In the 2002 Murder Of Farrah Carter, 15

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), Florida authorities announced charges against a suspect whom they believe viciously murdered Farrah Carter nearly two decades ago when she was 15 years old.

Joseph Pollard, 56, was formally charged with a first-degree murder charge, the Miramar Police Department tweeted. Advancements in DNA technology linked Pollard to the murder.

Pollard, who allegedly stabbed the teenager multiple times in her home, leaving a horrific crime scene, was already behind bars for an unrelated case.