Police Charge A Suspect In the 2002 Murder Of Farrah Carter, 15

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), Florida authorities announced charges against a suspect whom they believe viciously murdered Farrah Carter nearly two decades ago when she was 15 years old.
Joseph Pollard, 56, was formally charged with a first-degree murder charge, the Miramar Police Department tweeted. Advancements in DNA technology linked Pollard to the murder.
Pollard, who allegedly stabbed the teenager multiple times in her home, leaving a horrific crime scene, was already behind bars for an unrelated case.
On May 22, 2002, Farrah’s mother found her daughter stabbed to death in her bedroom, according to PEOPLE. Investigators found no evidence of a forced entry. In a struggle, Farrah apparently struck her killer, leaving blood evidence from the murderer at the crime scene.
Pollard is currently serving a life sentence for kidnapping, robbery, and assault.
“It’s very pleasing in a sense, but it’s still heartbreaking without her being here to see what her life would have been like, to see the children she would have, as a mother,” said Farrah’s mom Kim Battle, at a press conference alongside the police, according to CBS News Miami.
Farrah’s father, Tony Carter, said he thinks about his daughter every day.
“I miss my baby so much. I was at her gravesite on Friday and placed some flowers. I told her they captured the guy that did this to her,” he stated.
