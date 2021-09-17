Woman Pleads Guilty To Threat Against Vice President Kamala Harris

A Miami nurse pleaded guilty Sept. 10 in federal district court to a six-count indictment that included making threats to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, faces up to five years in prison at her sentencing, scheduled on Nov. 19.
Phelps admitted in court that she sent her incarcerated husband 30-second video clips in February of herself threatening to kill Harris. In the expletive-laden rants on the videos, she talks about accepting $53,000 for a contract “hit” to assassinate the vice president, which she would carry out within 50 days.
Phelps later sent him a photograph of herself holding a gun with a target sheet at a gun range. She followed that up by applying two days later for a concealed weapon permit.
Phelps told investigators that she “doesn’t know” what would have happened if they didn’t intercede.
Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images
