Woman Fired After Being Accused Of Telling A Black Man To Walk His Dog To Stay In His ‘Hood’

A woman has been fired from her job after she was accused of telling a Black man and his fiancé to stay in their “hood” while they were walking their dog in a Brooklyn park.
On Sunday (September 26), Frederick Joseph tweeted: "At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to 'stay in our hood' because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly."
Joseph added that he “started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand." The video footage he posted shows Joseph behind the camera talking to the woman after the alleged racist comment.
In a second tweet, Joseph identified the woman as Emma Sarley and claimed she was fired from her job at software company Bevy.
Bevy CEO Derek Andersen confirmed to Insider that an employee was fired, but did not name them.
"@BevyHQ has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved," he tweeted. "I personally hope some type of resolution can happen between the two parties beyond this and will help if I can."
The video posted by Joseph shows him accusing the woman of telling him to “stay in our hood,” and her appearing to act shocked, as if Joseph was telling her to do it. “Did you just say that to me?” she asked. She’s also seen flipping off Joseph at one point.
Joseph then turns to another man, and asks, "I'm sorry, you were right here watching this entire thing. Did she not just stand here and tell us to stay in our hood?"
The man replies: "She did."
