Woman Fired After Being Accused Of Telling A Black Man To Walk His Dog To Stay In His ‘Hood’

A woman has been fired from her job after she was accused of telling a Black man and his fiancé to stay in their “hood” while they were walking their dog in a Brooklyn park.

On Sunday (September 26), Frederick Joseph tweeted: "At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to 'stay in our hood' because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly."

Joseph added that he “started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand." The video footage he posted shows Joseph behind the camera talking to the woman after the alleged racist comment.

In a second tweet, Joseph identified the woman as Emma Sarley and claimed she was fired from her job at software company Bevy.