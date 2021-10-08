Fitness Influencer Cashawn Ashley Sims Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

A popular fitness influencer, Cashawn Ashley "Cookie” Sims was reported missing but she has now been found safe.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, originally it was believed the 30-year-old was last seen on Sept. 8. Yesterday, PEOPLE reported, Ca'rynn Sims, her sister, wrote on Instagram that she visited a hospital in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 11 and 12. After being discharged on Sept. 12, she had not been seen.

The Instagram posts have now been deleted.

Thankfully, according to NBC News, officials say Sims has been found at a local hospital and was with her family.

"There is no suspicion of foul play," the sheriff’s office said. "The family is asking for privacy." The department did not release any other details.

Sims has more than 215,000 followers on social media where she focuses on fitness and nutrition.