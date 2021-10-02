Missing Teen Miya Marcano’s Body Believed To Be Found

A body believed to be that of 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano was discovered in Orange County, Florida.

Yahoo News reports that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding onSaturday morning (October 2). Authorities reportedly searched around the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida for Marcano, who has been missing for just over a week. They say they discovered a body in a wooded area nearby “that we believe to be that of Miya Marcano,” Sheriff John Mina said.

A student at Valencia College, Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments complex in Orlando where she lived on September 24.

"Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the medical examiner's office. At this time we cannot confirm a cause of death," Mina said.

Mina added that a purse containing Marcano’s identification was found near the body.

Yahoo reports that police were led to the area based on cell phone records “prime suspect” Armando Caballero, 27, a maintenance worker at Arden Villas who was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide.

Authorities said Caballero had a romantic interest in Marcano but the feeling wasn’t mutual.

"We believe Armando Caballero is solely responsible for this crime," Mina said Saturday. “This is not the update I wanted to give everyone. Our hearts our broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”