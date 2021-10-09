N.C. Lieutenant Governor Faces Calls To Resign After Saying LGBTQ People Are ‘Filth’

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is facing pressure to resign after a video surfaced showing him describing the LGBTQ community as “filth.”

The video, which was first shared by progressive advocacy group Right Wing Watch, shows the Republican vice state executive speaking at the Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove during a June visit.

"I'm saying this now, and I've been saying it, and I don't care who likes it: Those issues have no place in a school. There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth," he said. "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you. It's time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it's not going to happen till the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with."