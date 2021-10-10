Trending:

‘Somebody Help!’ Ohio Police Ignored Pleas Of Black Paraplegic Man During Brutal Traffic Stop

A Dayton Police vehicle is viewed after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Somebody Help!’ Ohio Police Ignored Pleas Of Black Paraplegic Man During Brutal Traffic Stop

Clifford Owensby repeatedly told Dayton Police he’s paraplegic.

UPDATED ON : OCTOBER 10, 2021 / 01:49 PM

Written by Craig T. Lee

Body-camera footage released Friday (Oct. 8), shows Dayton, Ohio police forcibly pulling and throwing a paraplegic Black man from his car, and dragging him to the ground. The officers then dragged him to the squad car in cuffs in footage filmed on September 30. 

Dayton, Ohio Police Department shared the video with NBC News, showing motorist Clifford Owensby being asked to step out of his Audi last week during a traffic stop. Due to the editing of the footage, it is unclear what occurred before or after the recording. 

RELATED: Police Bodycam Video Shows Chicago Officer’s Violent Encounter With Black Woman Walking Her Dog

What is clear is that the unidentified officers ignored Owensby’s frequent notifications that he was paraplegic and that he could be injured if pulled from the vehicle. “I can’t get out of the vehicle sir,” he repeatedly mentioned. 

The officer requested Owensby to remove himself from the vehicle so a dog could smell any drugs. He informed the officer that he will not remove him from the car and “there will be a lawsuit if you put your hands on me for no reason, bro.” 

Owensby said there were no drugs in the vehicle. Dayton police said $22,450 was recovered from the vehicle, spotted by the narcotic canine. 

“Can y'all call the real police, please?” Owensby can be seen and heard making a phone call to someone who appeared to be down the street. 

Owensby requested that the officers call their supervisor.  Shortly after, officers unbuckled his seatbelt and dragged him out of the car by his dreadlocks and shoulders. “Somebody help! Somebody help,” he screamed. He suffered scrapes and re-injured a back injury, Owensby told Dayton Daily News

“I feel like they don’t even respect me as a citizen.” 

Dayton’s Mayor Nan Whaley made a statement this past Friday, stating, “The video of this police interaction is very concerning to me.” 

The unfortunate incident is currently under investigation. Dayton Police say the investigation is concerning the money. 

Watch the footage below: 

(Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news