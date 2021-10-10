‘Somebody Help!’ Ohio Police Ignored Pleas Of Black Paraplegic Man During Brutal Traffic Stop

Body-camera footage released Friday (Oct. 8), shows Dayton, Ohio police forcibly pulling and throwing a paraplegic Black man from his car, and dragging him to the ground. The officers then dragged him to the squad car in cuffs in footage filmed on September 30.

Dayton, Ohio Police Department shared the video with NBC News, showing motorist Clifford Owensby being asked to step out of his Audi last week during a traffic stop. Due to the editing of the footage, it is unclear what occurred before or after the recording.

What is clear is that the unidentified officers ignored Owensby’s frequent notifications that he was paraplegic and that he could be injured if pulled from the vehicle. “I can’t get out of the vehicle sir,” he repeatedly mentioned.

The officer requested Owensby to remove himself from the vehicle so a dog could smell any drugs. He informed the officer that he will not remove him from the car and “there will be a lawsuit if you put your hands on me for no reason, bro.”

Owensby said there were no drugs in the vehicle. Dayton police said $22,450 was recovered from the vehicle, spotted by the narcotic canine.

“Can y'all call the real police, please?” Owensby can be seen and heard making a phone call to someone who appeared to be down the street.

Owensby requested that the officers call their supervisor. Shortly after, officers unbuckled his seatbelt and dragged him out of the car by his dreadlocks and shoulders. “Somebody help! Somebody help,” he screamed. He suffered scrapes and re-injured a back injury, Owensby told Dayton Daily News.

“I feel like they don’t even respect me as a citizen.”

Dayton’s Mayor Nan Whaley made a statement this past Friday, stating, “The video of this police interaction is very concerning to me.”

The unfortunate incident is currently under investigation. Dayton Police say the investigation is concerning the money.

Watch the footage below: