Police Bodycam Video Shows Chicago Officer’s Violent Encounter With Black Woman Walking Her Dog

A Chicago Police oversight agency recently released police bodycam footage that shows what preceded when a white Chicago police officer’s attempt to tackle a Black woman walking her dog in a closed park, ABC News reported.

Nikkita Brown has said she was complying with the officer’s order to exit Lincoln Park near the lakefront on Aug. 28 when the encounter turned violent.

The video, released on Sept. 22, shows the officer identifying himself and showing his badge at Brown’s request. However, the maskless officer disregarded her request to social distance because she feared exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

"Respect your space? I'm about to put handcuffs on you," the officer, identified by Brown’s attorney as Bruce Dyker, responded.

Eventually, their encounter turned physical, with a scuffle that lasted for more than a minute without an arrest, ABC News reported.