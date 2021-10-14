Trending:

Black Americans Incarcerated In State Prisons Nearly Five Times The Rate Whites

ANGOLA PRISON, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 14, 2013: A prisoner's hands inside a punishment cell wing at Angola prison. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. It is named Angola after the former plantation that occupied this territory, which was named for the African country that was the origin of many enslaved Africans brought to Louisiana in slavery times. This is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States[with 6,300 prisoners and 1,800 staff, including corrections officers, janitors, maintenance, and wardens. It is located on an 18,000-acre (7,300 ha) property that was previously known as the Angola Plantations and bordered on three sides by the Mississippi River. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

Black Americans Incarcerated In State Prisons Nearly Five Times The Rate Whites

The data comes from The Sentencing Project.

UPDATED ON : OCTOBER 14, 2021 / 01:24 PM

Written by BET Staff

A new report by The Sentencing Project shows Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans.

According to the 25-page report, which used data and projections from the US Census, the US Bureau of Justice Statistics and information provided directly from some states, 81 Black adults per 100,000 people in the United States are serving time in a state prison.

Additionally, the Oct. 13 report found in 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black and the Latin community is incarcerated in state prisons at a rate that is 1.3 times the incarceration rate of Whites. 

RELATED: 7 Ohio Prison Employees Fired Over Black Inmate's Death
 

Wisconsin leads the country with the highest rate of Black inmates, which has been the case for years. According to the UWM Employment and Training Institute study, most of the offenses are drug-related charges.

Ashley Nellis, a senior research analyst for The Sentencing Project, stated in the report."Truly meaningful reforms to the criminal justice system cannot be accomplished without acknowledgement of its racist underpinnings. Immediate and focused attention on the causes and consequences of racial disparities is required in order to eliminate them."

(Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news