Predominantly Black Michigan City Engulfed In Lead Water Crisis Reminiscent of Flint

Another predominantly Black Michigan city is warned about toxic drinking water--just seven years after the Flint water crisis.

On Oct. 14, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for a “whole-of-government” response in Benton Harbor three years after the first reports of high levels of lead in tap water, NBC News reports.

It was only a week ago that her administration urged residents to use bottled water. She’s now vowing to step up efforts to replace lead pipes after state and local officials were criticized for mishandling the crisis.

"This whole-of-government response will proceed with the urgency and haste this threat demands," Whitmer wrote in a directive.

The governor’s order mandates free or low-cost lead-related services, including health care, to residents of Benton Harbor, a mostly low-income community that is 84 percent Black.