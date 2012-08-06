This Day in Black History: Aug. 6, 1965

Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Civil rights groups across the country are honoring the day by reinforcing the intense and concerted efforts made when the law was first passed.

In the same vein of organizations like Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), When We All Vote has debuted a Voter Resources Hub and Know Your Rights page to combat voter suppression. The goal is to provide voters with the information and resources they need to safely exercise their right to vote on Election Day.

The video below commemorates the anniversary and the legacy of Rep. John Lewis who was instrumental in the passage of the Act.