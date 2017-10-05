Did O.J. Simpson Hold A Secret Autograph Session?

It didn't take long for O.J. Simpson to stir up some controversy after his release from prison on parole this past Sunday .

TMZ Sports reported that Simpson held a secret autograph session, signing memorabilia in a private room at a Las Vegas hotel on Tuesday evening, and that the "Juice" had another autograph session planned last night.

The issue with that is Simpson still owes the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman roughly $70 million stemming from the 1997 wrongful deaths civil case judgment against him.

That original judgment was $33.5 million, but 22 years of interest made it "a touch under $70 million," attorney David Cook, who represents the survivors of Goldman, told CNN earlier this week.

That being said, any money that the former NFL star possibly made for these autograph sessions are subject to seizure. According to TMZ, if these autograph sessions were indeed meant to be kept a secret and money was involved, failure to fork over that cash towards paying the judgment would result in a violation of federal tax laws, which would revoke his parole and land him back in prison.

As of this past July, Cook told the New York Post that Simpson has given "six digits" towards the judgment.

In speaking with CNN earlier this week, Cook said he's ready for "round two" of trying to collect money from Simpson.

This past summer, ESPN reported that Simpson might have made over $600,000 from his NFL pension fund over the nine years that he was in prison for his robbery and kidnapping conviction.

However, Simpson's pension is immune to the judgment payoff by state law.

