Serena Williams Shared This Adorable Video With Her Baby Girl, Alexis, And It's Absolutely Precious

Serena Williams's adorable baby girl, Alexis , is over a month-old now and the tennis queen can't resist showing us all just how precious she is.

Serena took to her Snapchat account yesterday and posted this heartwarming video of Alexis laying on her chest, making sure to plant a tender little kiss on the infant's forehead. Just as Serena kisses Alexis, her adorable daughter flutters her eyes.

Williams should enjoy every lil' moment with her baby girl because they grow up fast! That and the tennis legend has the aggressive goal of returning to the court for the 2018 Australian Open in January, so she should cherish every second with sweetheart Alexis.

Not to mention, post as much as she can on Snapchat and Instagram because we love seeing Serena being a mommy to her precious princess.

