New Marlins Co-owner Derek Jeter Says He Would Be Fine With His Players Kneeling During The Anthem

This is what a little diversity in sports ownership can do.

While most NFL owners have opted to either remain silent about or condemn players kneeling during the national anthem, Miami Marlins' new co-owner, Derek Jeter, is doing the exact opposite.

When asked about his players, or any athletes, kneeling during the anthem, the former five-time World Series champion said he would be "fine" with it and added that "everyone should be fine with that."

And the former New York Yankees' captain explained that if players are going to kneel during the anthem, they should keep the issues they're kneeling to create awareness for at the forefront.

“The thing that I think is frustrating, this whole rhetoric that is going back and forth. People lose sight of the fact of why someone was kneeling,” Jeter told the New York Daily News on Wednesday in New York City. “They’re focused so much on the fact that they are kneeling as opposed to what they’re kneeling for. Peaceful protests are fine. You have your right to voice your opinion. As long as it’s a peaceful protest, everyone should be fine with that.”

If only NFL owners and President Trump would feel the same way.

As far as whether he would stand or kneel during the anthem, Jeter offered: “Would I? I’m not playing."

