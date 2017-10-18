This Photo Of Serena's Adorable Baby Girl, Alexis, Shows She's Growing Before Our Very Eyes, And She's Gorgeous

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Kids grow up fast. Just ask Serena Williams.
The tennis queen's one-month-old daughter, Alexis, is growing before our very eyes, and she's absolutely gorgeous.
Just look how adorable she looks in this pic, as spotted by The Shade Room.
Awww!
That. Face. And would you just look at those cheeks!? Is baby girl not the cutest lil' thing in the world!?
Serena's fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, also posted this precious shot of himself carrying baby Alexis today.
Adorable. And that's after Serena melted us with this photo over the weekend.
Looks like Serena is a Grand Slam champion of a mom. Enjoy every lil' second with baby girl, GOAT.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
