This Photo Of Serena's Adorable Baby Girl, Alexis, Shows She's Growing Before Our Very Eyes, And She's Gorgeous

Kids grow up fast. Just ask Serena Williams.

The tennis queen's one-month-old daughter, Alexis, is growing before our very eyes, and she's absolutely gorgeous. Just look how adorable she looks in this pic, as spotted by The Shade Room.

#MommyDuties: #SerenaWilliams’ baby girl #AlexisOlympia is too cutttteeeee! 😍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Awww! That. Face. And would you just look at those cheeks!? Is baby girl not the cutest lil' thing in the world!? Serena's fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, also posted this precious shot of himself carrying baby Alexis today.

mon petit chou. 📸 @serenawilliams A post shared by Alexis Ohanian, Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Adorable. And that's after Serena melted us with this photo over the weekend.

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Looks like Serena is a Grand Slam champion of a mom. Enjoy every lil' second with baby girl, GOAT. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff