Sweet Video Of Russell Wilson And Ciara Cheering On A Patient At The Seattle Children's Hospital

Sweet Video Of Russell Wilson And Ciara Cheering On A Patient At The Seattle Children's Hospital

"Such a special day today."

Published 7 hours ago

If you're one of Russell Wilson's 3.1 million followers on Instagram, you already know the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback is a staple at the Seattle Children's Hospital, regularly stopping by to bring joy to young patients and their families. And his wife, Ciara, frequently joins him in these visits, doubling kids' excitement.

Such was the case yesterday, when Russ and CiCi spent time with several young patients at the Children's Hospital, with each posting footage of these poignant moments on their respective IG accounts.

This video of them cheering on a boy named Grayson is absolutely touching.

And Wilson documenting his and Ciara's interaction with a 10-year-old boy named Luke is absolutely adorable and heartwarming.

Such a special day today @SeattleChildrens w/ @Ciara #PrayersUp

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

While at the hospital, Wilson also thanked Kevin Hart for the comedian including children in his charitable efforts.

Grateful for you homie @KevinHart4Real. Donate. Make a difference. No Excuses! 🙏🏾😎

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Salute to Russ and Ciara for spending time with these kids and giving them a moment of joy in the midst of their brave fights. 

Sweet gesture, guys.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news