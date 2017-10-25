Sweet Video Of Russell Wilson And Ciara Cheering On A Patient At The Seattle Children's Hospital

If you're one of Russell Wilson 's 3.1 million followers on Instagram, you already know the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback is a staple at the Seattle Children's Hospital, regularly stopping by to bring joy to young patients and their families. And his wife, Ciara , frequently joins him in these visits, doubling kids' excitement.

Such was the case yesterday, when Russ and CiCi spent time with several young patients at the Children's Hospital, with each posting footage of these poignant moments on their respective IG accounts.

This video of them cheering on a boy named Grayson is absolutely touching.