Gymnast Aly Raisman Says She Was Also Sexually Abused By US Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

Just last month, when sexual allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced, many women used the "#MeToo" hashtag on Twitter to share that they were also sexual assault victims. Former two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney was one of them, claiming that she was sexually abused by her former USA Women's Gymnastics and Olympics team doctor , Larry Nassar , as early as 13 years old.

And she's not alone.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, scheduled to air Sunday, six-time Olympic medalist gymnast Aly Raisman says that she, too, was sexually abused by Nassar, as reported by ESPN.

During the interview, as reported by ESPN, Raisman tells 60 Minutes that she spoke with FBI investigators following her role as national gymnastics team captain of the 2016 Rio Olympics and doesn't know why allegations against Nassar to come forward were delayed.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?" she says during the interview, as reported by ESPN. "What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

Raisman, 23, says she began being Nassar's patient when she was 15 and details the alleged abuse in her upcoming book, Fierce, which is set for a November 14 release.

In a statement to 60 Minutes, USA Gymnastics said it was "very sorry that any athlete has been harmed," adding that "we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe."

Nassar is currently in jail after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges this past July. His sentencing is slated on December 7 for that case.

Upwards of 140 women are suing Nassar and his former Michigan State University employer. He's facing 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to ESPN, if Nassar is convicted on any one of those counts, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.