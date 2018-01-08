Erin Jackson Is The First Black Woman To Qualify For The U.S. Olympic Long-Track Speedskating Team After Only Four Months In The Sport

If you aren't familiar with the name Erin Jackson, you'd better get familiar.
On Friday, Jackson placed third in the 500-meter trial race in Milwaukee to become the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team, as reported by Yahoo Sports. And the 25-year-old from Ocala, Florida, incredibly made the cut after skating on ice for only four months.
Now that's some serious #BlackGirlMagic! Watch her epic performance below.
“I really wasn’t expecting any of this, just coming in as a newbie, just trying to do the best I can,” Jackson told the media Friday, as reported by Yahoo Sports. “I still don’t even know.”
According to the website, Jackson has inline skating and roller derby experience, but only started training full time in speedskating last September.
Despite Jackson being the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team, the 25-year-old isn't the first #BlackGirlMagic representative on the American Olympic speedskating team. Last month, according to the Los Angeles Times, Maame Biney actually became the first Black woman to make the cut for the U.S.'s short-track speedskating team. Both Jackson and Biney will be on the U.S. Olympic speedskating team competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang County, South Korea next month.
(Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
