Erin Jackson Is The First Black Woman To Qualify For The U.S. Olympic Long-Track Speedskating Team After Only Four Months In The Sport

If you aren't familiar with the name Erin Jackson , you'd better get familiar.

On Friday, Jackson placed third in the 500-meter trial race in Milwaukee to become the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team, as reported by Yahoo Sports. And the 25-year-old from Ocala, Florida, incredibly made the cut after skating on ice for only four months.

Now that's some serious #BlackGirlMagic! Watch her epic performance below.