Serena Williams Discusses The Challenges Of Returning To Tennis After Her Emergency C-Section And Blood Clots In Her Lungs

Less than a week ago, Serena Williams announced that she's officially withdrawing from this month's Australian Open , explaining on Snapchat that "after giving birth I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be."

While her fans appreciate the tennis queen and her gorgeous daughter, Alexis, covering the February issue of Vogue, the cover story has Williams discussing the challenges of returning to the sport after experiencing an emergency C-section and a very serious post-pregnancy bout with blood clots in her lungs.

Although her delivery went smooth, a CT scan that followed revealed several small blood clots in her lungs, as reported by Vogue. And that set off a scary six-day ordeal in which Williams' C-section wound opened from coughing caused by the clots and the blood thinners she was on triggered hemorrhaging at the spot of her C-section. She had to have a filter inserted into a major vein to prevent more blood clots from entering her lungs.

Although Williams got past that trying ordeal to get home, be a mom and continue to recover, she can't help but compare her plight to the experience of a male tennis star — say a Roger Federer.

“It’s so unfair. He produced four babies and barely missed a tournament," Williams told Vogue. "I can’t even imagine where I’d be with twins right now. Probably at the bottom of the pool.”

While Williams withdrew from the Australian Open to give herself more time, that hunger to return to the top spot is still there, although she is curious about what the status of that No. 1 position will look like upon her comeback.

“It’s interesting,” the tennis GOAT told Vogue. “There hasn’t been a clear number one since I was there. It will be cool to see if I get there again, to what I call my spot — where I feel I belong. I don’t play to be the second best or the third best. If there’s no clear number one, it’s like, yeah, I can get my spot back. But if there is a clear number one, that’s cool, too, because it’s like, yeah, I’m gonna come for you.”

Talk that talk, Queen!

Her saying that makes us await her return to the court that much more ... but only when she's fully ready.

Winning the French Open, which begins in May, would give Williams 24 Grand Slam singles titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court's 24 for the most in tennis history.

“To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom,” Williams continued telling the publication. “But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25 [Grand Slam titles]. And actually, I think having a baby might help. When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born."

