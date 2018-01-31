Missouri Athletic Director Says South Carolina Fans Yelled The N-Word At Women's Basketball Players And Spit On Them During A Game

A heated rivalry is one thing, but one athletic director is claiming that the atmosphere at the University of Missouri - University of South Carolina women's basketball game Sunday extended way past that and got extremely ugly.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk told KTGR radio's "The Big Show" Tuesday, as reported by ESPN, that fans in Columbia, South Carolina, called Missouri players the N-word and spit on them during the game. And Sterk went as far as to say that South Carolina coach and former WNBA player Dawn Staley "promoted that kind of atmosphere."



"It wasn't a great atmosphere. It was really kind of unhealthy if you will," Sterk told "The Big Show" on KTGR radio as reported by ESPN. "We had players spit on and called the N-word and things like that. It was not a good environment. And unfortunately I think Coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it's unfortunate that she felt she had to do that."

After No. 9 South Carolina beat No. 11 Missouri, 64-54, in a physical game, which included two Missouri players being ejected, a former Tigers player corroborated part of Sterk's claim by tweeting that Missouri players were spit on as they left the court, as reported by ESPN.