Former NBA Player Rasual Butler And His Wife Were Killed In A Single-Vehicle Accident When He Lost Control Of His Range Rover And It Flipped

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were tragically killed in a single-car crash in Studio City, California, during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Butler was 38. LaBelle was 31.

According to TMZ Sports, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 a.m. and it struck a parking meter and crashed into a wall before flipping altogether. Police officers at the scene told the celebrity website that they believe Butler was speeding before he lost control of the SUV.

After being drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002, Butler, a 6-foot-8 small forward, went on to play for a total of eight different teams over his 13-year NBA career, which ended with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. He most recently had a stint playing in Ice Cube's BIG3 summer league.

Meanwhile, LaBelle was an R&B singer who had been featured on the third season of American Idol and was signed to Epic Records.

Upon learning of Butler's death, several NBA players and the franchises he played for offered their condolences.