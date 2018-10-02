Lewis Hamilton Caught IG Thirsting After A Female Rapper Who Isn’t Nicki Minaj

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Lewis Hamilton may have just started appearing in dating blogs due to his rumored relationship with Nicki Minaj, but the F-1 racer is already slipping up.
A few days ago, London rapper Stefflon Don posted a sexy IG video, and Hamilton apparently got lost and found himself in her comment section.
"Tryina bring the sauce and you slip up but its ok coz you turn it into a sexy dance," Hamilton wrote.
She then replied with a crying-laughing emoji, which in today's world could mean anything from a polite response to meet me at the altar.
Neither has spoken about the comment since, and Nicki Minaj has also appeared quite unbothered by it. The Queens rapper even recently talked about how happy she is to be single during an appearance on Ellen.
