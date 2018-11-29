Deontay Wilder Calls Out Reporter Who Asked Him How His ‘People Have Been Fighting For 400 Years’

Deontay Wilder had no time for a reporter’s “baiting” question about racism during Wednesday’s press conference.

Just ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion got in the face of his opponent and made remarks about the suffering of Black people. After he left the stage, SecondsOut video reporter Radio Rahim, who is also Black, asked him to explain the comment he made. “You said that your people have been fighting for 400 years, I just wanted you to explain what you mean by that?” Rahim asked. Before the reporter even finished the sentence, Wilder fired back, “They’re your people too! You know what I’m talking about, you all know what I’m talking about!”

“Don’t sit up here and try to bait. Y’all know what the f*** I talk about when I say these things. Your people too,” he said adding, “I ain’t gotta explain what’s understood, Radio Rahim.” “If ain’t nobody understand that, then God be with them, go look up the history. “S***, don’t everybody believe in Google? Go Google that s***, see what I’m talking about.” Wilder then passionately tore his glasses from his face and brought his point home, saying: “I dare you to sit up there and explain, you know what I’m talking about. His fighting people, you know what we’ve been fighting for and still fighting for to this day. To this day, to this day!” Everything started when Wilder used Fury’s claims about gypsies having to fight for their rights for 200 years to address how Black people continue to fight in this country. “You talk about how your people have been fighting for 200 years, my people have been fighting for 400 [years]!” seethed Wilder in Fury’s face. “My people have been fighting for 400 [years] and are still fighting today.” He also claimed that had he gone through the same comeback from drug and mental health problems as Fury has, he would be brandished a “drug addict” and a “terrorist” by the U.S. media.

Written by BET Staff